STURGIS | Dale Roger Hansen, 72, died Dec. 2, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Hansen, Dale R.
