BOX ELDER | Edith (Steinback) Hansen, 67, passed away on Feb. 6, 2019. Edith has gone to Heaven to join her family there after a lengthy illness.
Edith was born on June 30, 1951, to Gail and Eva (Jerred) Steinback in Brookings. She graduated from high school in Rapid City in 1969. In 1982, she married Frank Hansen and had 36 years of a wonderful marriage. They moved to Kentucky where she worked for the Postal Service until she retired. They moved back to Rapid City in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Hansen; step-daughter, Kristy Hansen of New Mexico; sister, Rita Conklin of Rapid City; nephews, Russel (Lisa) Conklin and Andrew (Katie) Conklin; great-niece, Novariana Conklin; and great-nephew, Zairy Conklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Eva Steinback; and her sons, TR and Michael Foster.
