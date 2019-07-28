PHILIP | John V. “Jack” Hansen, 81, died July 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on July 30, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 31, at the American Legion Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.
Rush Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.