PHILIP | John V. “Jack” Hansen, 81, died July 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on July 30, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 31, at the American Legion Hall.

Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home

