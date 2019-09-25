{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Ramona Mary Hansen, 97, died Sept. 21, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial follows at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

