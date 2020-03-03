Hanson, Dean
Hanson, Dean

STURGIS | Dean Hanson, 62, also of Gettysburg, died Feb. 27, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Thursday, March 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the church. 

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg

