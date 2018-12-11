TIFFIN, Iowa | Paul J. Hanson, 55, Passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County in Iowa City.
Paul was born April 19, in Marengo, Iowa, to Joseph and Margaret Hanson of Williamsburg. He graduated from Williamsburg High School and Iowa State University. Paul was united in marriage to Annette Fritz on March 17, 2001, at Blessed Sacrament in Rapid City. From this union came their beautiful daughter, Julianne. Paul worked at Hubbard Feeds as a director of manufacturing for over 20 years, retiring in 2017. He was on the parish council at Holy Trinity Church in Huron, as well as a Knights of Columbus member. Paul was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan and enjoyed golfing.
Survivors include his wife, Annette; daughter, Julianne; sisters, Mary Miller, Carol (Tom) Murphy, and Helen (Craig) Joens; mother and father-in-law, Judy and Corliss Fritz of Galesburg, North Dakota. Also surviving is Paul’s close friends, Dave and Jody Dvorak and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Miller.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Iowa City. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Holbrook, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the University of Iowa Foundation, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lensingfuneral.com.
