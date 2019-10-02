{{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. | M.C. “Tater” Hanzlik, 65, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at the Fairpoint Cemetery.

