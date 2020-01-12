Harding, Starla Kay

1951 – 2019

SPARKS, Nev. | It is with tremendously heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Starla — loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. On Thursday, Nov. 28 2019, winter descended upon us as a light snow was falling, surrounded by the warmth of her cherished family, we said our final goodbye.

Starla: The name says it all, because of all the lives she lit up with her wonderful nature. The void she leaves will be filled with beautiful memories of her strength, kindness, infectious laugh and smiling eyes.

She was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota, on October 17, 1951 to Robert and Dorothy Walkup. She spent her early years through high school in Rapid City, SD. Starla and husband Brian moved to Sparks, NV, in 1973, where she lived until her untimely passing at age 68.

She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister, Del Rae Parsons. She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years; two children, Koby and Klay; sister, Shelley Maitland (Rick); daughter-in-law, Laurel Harding; brother-in-law, Bill Parsons; and her beloved grandchildren, Bella, Julia, Lane, and Ella.