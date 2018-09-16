Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Marie A. Hare, 89, died Sept. 12, 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Hare, Marie A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments