RAPID CITY | Marie A. Hare, 89, got her angel wings on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Marie was born on July 28, 1929, in McIntosh to Guido and Minnie Lensing. Marie liked everyone to know she was the only girl with six brothers. Half-brother, Norbert Artz, and brothers, Leon, Cleo, Pat, Virgil, and Larry Lensing — and that made her "tough." Marie worked with her folks in their café from a young age and she also worked in a few others until she owned her own called the Hill Top Café & Motel in McIntosh.
Marie married Charles Hare Jr. on Aug. 14, 1948. They had three children: Greg, Peggy, and Linda.
In 1969, Charlie and Marie moved to Rapid City. She worked 22 years for St. John’s and Rapid City Regional Hospitals. She really enjoyed her co-workers. Marie retired in 1990 and she and Charlie were gone fishing and camping most of the summer. They enjoyed it when their children and grandchildren would join them at the lake.
Marie loved her garden and you can bet there were no weeds. She liked to can her harvest. Marie was known for her famous Christmas sugar cookies, homemade donuts, fudge, party mix and chocolate cream pie, which the kids all fought over. There was never a shortage of her goodies during the holidays.
She was an active member of the Moose Lodge for many years. Charlie and Marie loved to dance and the Moose Lodge was a great place where they could hang out with their friends.
She is survived by her children, Greg (Pam) Hare, Peggy (Ron) England, Linda (Pat) Payne; brother-in-law, Robert Hare; sisters-in-law, Bertha Lensing and Jean Lensing; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charlie; her parents; all six brothers; grandson, Chad Hare; and great-grandson, Isaac England.
A special thank you to all her caregivers and friends in Golden Acres.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Father Bill Zandri officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign Marie’s online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.