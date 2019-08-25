LEAD | On July 2, 2019, Wayne Harford went to Heaven and waited for the love of his life. On Aug. 16, 2019, Bonnie joined him, and they are now united in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life for Bonnie and Wayne “Pork” will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, followed by fellowship in the Christian Ministry Center. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church.
Houseman Funeral Home of Clear Lake
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne and Bonnie Harford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.