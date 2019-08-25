{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | On July 2, 2019, Wayne Harford went to Heaven and waited for the love of his life. On Aug. 16, 2019, Bonnie joined him, and they are now united in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life for Bonnie and Wayne “Pork” will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, followed by fellowship in the Christian Ministry Center. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Houseman Funeral Home of Clear Lake 

