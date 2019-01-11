Try 1 month for 99¢

WHITEWOOD | Margaret Helen Harmon, 61, died Jan. 3, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on April 6, at Hale Hall.

Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. on April 20, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia, CO.

