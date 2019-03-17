RAPID CITY | Irene M. Harrington, 91, passed away on March 12, 2019.
Irene was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Aberdeen to Andrew and Katherine Nikolas.
She married Richard Harrington and lived on a farm outside Aberdeen, until moving to Rapid City in 1961. Irene lived in Rapid City until moving to Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs in 2015, where she resided until her passing.
Irene is survived by her children, Kenneth Harrington, Richard Harrington, Mark Harrington, and Pat Larsen; and seven grandchildren.
Irene will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery, united again with Richard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.