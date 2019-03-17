Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Irene M. Harrington, 91, passed away on March 12, 2019.

Irene was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Aberdeen to Andrew and Katherine Nikolas.

She married Richard Harrington and lived on a farm outside Aberdeen, until moving to Rapid City in 1961. Irene lived in Rapid City until moving to Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs in 2015, where she resided until her passing.

Irene is survived by her children, Kenneth Harrington, Richard Harrington, Mark Harrington, and Pat Larsen; and seven grandchildren.

Irene will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery, united again with Richard.

