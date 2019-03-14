Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Dennis John Harris, 80, died March 12, 2019.

Visitation will be at noon on March 19, at the Open Bible Church in Sturgis. Services will be at 2 p.m., March 19, at the church, immediately followed by burial at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

