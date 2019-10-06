RAPID CITY | Rex Harris was called to Heaven on Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.
Rex grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and resided in Custer until 2015 when he and his wife, Susan Harris, moved to Rapid City to prepare for retirement. Rex Harris worked for the City of Custer and Custer County for several years until his retirement in January 2019.
Rex was a pillar of strength, a rock for his family and friends. He was the first person many would seek out for sound advice or a shoulder to lean on. Rex was hard working, adventurous, honest, kind, generous, warm, gentle, direct and he loved his family fiercely.
Rex was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and wife of 50 years, Susan Harris.
Rex is survived by his brother, Bob (Barb) Harris; brother-in-law, Scott (Kathy) Christensen; son, Jeff (Carlene) Harris; daughter, Heather (Mike) Dever; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his best gal, Kris Sears. Rex will be sorely missed, but he will be remembered forever.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Custer Cemetery. Please be prepared for inclement weather and bring seating if needed. Celebration of Life immediately following at Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company, 140 Mt. Rushmore Road in Custer.
A memorial has been established to Custer Veterans Memorial.
