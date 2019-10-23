HENDERSON, Nev. | Brent Harrison, 70, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Henderson.
His family moved to the Racine, WI, area from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada when Brent was 11. He grew up and attended college there. In 1976, he moved to Rapid City, SD, where he ran his family's business, Westport Kitchens. In 1985, he went back to Wisconsin to attend graduate school at UW Milwaukee. When he returned to SD he was hired by Western Dakota Vo-Tech.
He met and married Cindy Kruse in Rapid City and together they moved to California for a couple of years before settling in Las Vegas, NV, in 1990. There he ran a successful kitchen cabinet business until retiring in 2011. He was a fun loving, generous and capable man and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; a brother, Blaine and wife, Terry, and nieces and nephews, Ashley Harrison, Tyler Harrison, Clayton Knorr, Jessica Kruse and Walter Kruse; and many extended family.
Interment of his ashes will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Interior Fairview Cemetery, Interior, SD.
