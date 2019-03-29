HOT SPRINGS | Carol Ann Granger Harrison, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on March 27, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Carol Ann Granger was born on July 27, 1943, in Mitchell to Marion and Lorraine (Swank) Granger. She lived in Mitchell, Letcher, Winner, Custer and Hot Springs. She graduated from Custer High School in 1961 and married the love of her life, Leland C. Harrison, on July 1, 1964, in Custer. Three daughters were born to this union: Vickie, Stephanie, and Patti. Carol worked at Pamida for 28 years and retired in July 2007.
Carol was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Disabled American Auxiliary, Hot Springs Senior Center and attended the United Church in Hot Springs.
Carol's hobbies were spending time with her family and friends and helping in any way she could. She never knew a stranger.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Monty) Cazer of Hot Springs, and Stephanie (Roy) Merchen and Patti (Steve) Cobb, all of Douglas WY; daughter-in-law, Tamie Harrison; three grandchildren, Ashlee (Ryan) Follum, Dustin Merchen, and Tasha Merchen; three great-grandchildren, Abby Kay Follum, Sawyer Glen Merchen, and Avery Merchen; seven step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; father; mother; brother, Kenneth Granger; and stepson, Logan Harrison.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at the funeral home. Committal services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials have been designated in Carol’s name to benefit Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs Senior Center and Grace of the Pines Hospice.
