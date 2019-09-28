{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Madge V. Harrison, 99, died Sept. 20, 2019.

Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11, at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, in the chapel at Holiday Hills Estates.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

To plant a tree in memory of Madge Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments