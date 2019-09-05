{{featured_button_text}}

THORNTON, Colo. | Barbara Ellen Hart, 85, died Aug. 28, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip, S.D.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

