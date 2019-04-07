LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Our beautiful and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Darlaine Hart, got her "angel wings" on March 27, 2019, at the age of 99 in Louisville, with her daughter, Sonia, at her side.
She was born Oct. 18, 1919, in Pierpont, SD, to Emily and Christian Reitan.
She was pre-deceased by her spouse, Bob; son, Terry; her only brother, Raily; and her parents. Still alive to cherish her memory are her adult children: DeAnne Winn (Tom) of Texas, Sonia Hart-Yevich (Steve) of Kentucky, and Greg Hart (Marcia) of North Carolina; as well as eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends across the U.S.
Darlaine and Bob were married 69 years before Bob died in 2010. Rapid City was considered home for them for 28 years, and where they raised their four children. They then spent 25 years in Phoenix, AZ, working in real estate and then enjoying retirement. Darlaine had a great faith and enjoyed making people happy.
Interment will be next to Bob, on Nov. 8, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
