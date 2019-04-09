Try 3 months for $3

BLACK HAWK | Stanley Burtz Harter, 86, died April 7, 2018.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 13 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Harter, Stanley B.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments