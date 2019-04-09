BLACK HAWK | Stanley Burtz Harter, 86, died April 7, 2018.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 13 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
