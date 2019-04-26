{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Dolores A. Harty, 85, died April 22, 2019.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels & Isburg Crematory of Spearfish

Celebrate
the life of: Harty, Dolores A.
