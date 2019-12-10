{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Alan L. Harvey, 69, died Dec 8, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. James Lutheran Church.  Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 11
Visitation
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dec 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
1:00PM
St. James Lutheran Church
1100 Stanley Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
