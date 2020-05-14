Harwood, Richard

UNION CENTER | Richard Harwood, 86, died May 11, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Private family services will be held, with a burial to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.
Service information
May 14
First Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
