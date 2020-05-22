Haskell, Agnes 'Aggie'
Haskell, Agnes 'Aggie'

RAPID CITY | Agnes “Aggie” Haskell, 94, died May 20, 2020.

Services will be Saturday, May 23, at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial to follow at the Custer City Cemetery.

