Haskell, Agnes

RAPID CITY | Agnes Haskell, 94, passed peacefully into the Lord’s hands on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Norton Guest House in Rapid City.
Agnes Ramona Schlepp was born on a farm near Mobridge, SD on March 19, 1926 to Lydia and Emanuel Schlepp. She attended school in Java, SD and went to teacher’s college at Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD. She taught school until she married Virgil Clifford Haskell and started raising their four children. They lived in Java until 1960 when they moved to a farm near Custer, SD. In 1968 Virgil took a transfer to Martin, SD with the Soil Conversation Service. They lived there for two years until his sudden death in 1970. They then moved to Rapid City. Agnes worked as a motel maid for 21 years to help raise the four children and retired at 62 to care for her mother, Lydia, until her death in 1988. Agnes lived with her daughter Rhonda from 2008 until 2017 when she fell and broke her pelvis and then had to move to Norton Guest House to receive 24-hour care.
Agnes liked to watch TV; TVLand and the Hallmark channel, esp. The Golden Girls, Home Improvement and Little House on the Prairie. She played “golf” [card game] with her sister Juanita on Fridays when she stopped to see Agnes and Agnes usually beat her.
Agnes is survived by her son Greg Haskell of Rapid City. He has two daughters Lisa and Laurie and Laurie has two daughters Jazmyn and Ciera; her daughter Cheryl Haskell of Pine, AZ; her daughter Rhonda Haskell of Rapid City; and her son Scott (Dawn) Haskell of Black Hawk and their three children Riley, Mykal, and Jayna; and numerous wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A very special thank you to Sheila Nold and Deb Brewer and to her “2nd Family” at Norton Guest Home; Donna, David, Theresa, and Maytag.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City.
Burial to follow at the Custer City Cemetery at Custer.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.