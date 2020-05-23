Haskell, Agnes

Agnes Ramona Schlepp was born on a farm near Mobridge, SD on March 19, 1926 to Lydia and Emanuel Schlepp. She attended school in Java, SD and went to teacher’s college at Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD. She taught school until she married Virgil Clifford Haskell and started raising their four children. They lived in Java until 1960 when they moved to a farm near Custer, SD. In 1968 Virgil took a transfer to Martin, SD with the Soil Conversation Service. They lived there for two years until his sudden death in 1970. They then moved to Rapid City. Agnes worked as a motel maid for 21 years to help raise the four children and retired at 62 to care for her mother, Lydia, until her death in 1988. Agnes lived with her daughter Rhonda from 2008 until 2017 when she fell and broke her pelvis and then had to move to Norton Guest House to receive 24-hour care.