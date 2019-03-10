RAPID CITY | Bradley Mark Hass, 56, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at The Hospice House after a lengthy illness. His mother, sister, and brother were at his side.
Brad was born July 27, 1962, in St. Louis, MO, and soon moved to Rapid City where he spent his childhood.
Brad always loved the outdoors, including hunting with his dad and friends, fishing in Rapid Creek and the area lakes, camping, climbing, and going off road in his old Bronco. Brad had a special passion for skiing and spent many weekends at Terry Peak. While growing up he also enjoyed the family’s annual summer road trips to Minnesota, California, and Florida, traveling in the back of the station wagon with his brother and sister.
Brad graduated from Stevens High School in 1981, where he excelled at photography and had many of his photos featured in the yearbook. After high school, Brad attended the University of South Dakota and met a special group of lifelong friends.
After college Brad made his way to Colorado, his home for many years. He continued to be passionate about the great outdoors and spent time working and playing in Winter Park before moving to the Denver area. He shared his love of the Rockies with his daughter Emily. spending many wonderful times skiing, hiking and fishing.
Brad had a successful career in sales in the oil and gas industry and was considered by many to not just be a “salesman” but a true friend as well. He carried his smile and enthusiasm into all parts of his life.
Brad is survived by his mother, Ardis, Rapid City; brother Steve (Liz), Chagrin Falls, OH; sister, Susan (Paul) Miller, Piedmont; his daughter, Emily, and the mother of his child, Sandy Hass, Maple Grove, MN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Hass.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Brad to the Hospice House, Regional Health Foundation, PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709-6000.
