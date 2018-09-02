Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Mavis Marie Hass, 77, died Aug. 27, 2018.

Memorial visitation begins at 10 a.m., with 10:30 a.m. prayer services on Sept. 8, at Kirk Funeral Home. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Hass, Mavis M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments