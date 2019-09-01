{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Yvonne Renee Hatcher, 49, died Aug. 24, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6, at First Baptist Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Sep 6
Memorial Service
Friday, September 6, 2019
10:00AM
First Baptist Church
707 St. Patrick Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
