RAPID CITY | Richard Hatfield, 82, died June 23, 2019.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil services on June 27, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on June 28, at the Cathedral.

Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Hatfield, Richard
