CUSTER | Joan Todd Hathaway, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Sheridan, WY. Joan joins the love of her life, Charlie, in a peaceful place.
Her life was filled with such joy of her family and her devotion of nursing throughout the community.
She is survived by her sister, four children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home. All friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, Joan would like to see contributions go to the Philanthropic Education Organization, Chapter AW, Treasurer Joan Vega, 25328 Edyth Circle, Custer, SD, 57730.
An online guestbook for Joan can be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
