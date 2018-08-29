Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SHERIDAN, Wyo. | Joan Hathaway, 92, died Aug. 22, 2018.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home.

