Merle Haugen

RAPID CITY | Merle D. "Doc" Haugen II began his greatest adventure on June 26, 2019, guided by God and his many friends and family that have journeyed before him.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. on July 7, at Uncle Rich’s.

the life of: Haugen II, Merle 'Doc'
