Wes Haugen

TORRANCE, Calif. | Wes Haugen, 83, passed away July 16, 2019, from the complications of Alzheimer's.

He spent some 40+ years in the Broadcasting Industry working as a TV news anchorman and in executive positions. He was an avid skier and an outstanding family man.

He was born in Williston, ND, and lived in Bismarck, ND, and Rapid City, SD, before retiring to Utah and then California.

He leaves behind many cherished friends and will be missed dearly. He is survived by three sons, Bradley, Brett and Steven; and leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His wife of 48 years, Marie, passed away in 2006 of cancer; and his eldest son, Wes Lee passed in 1998.

He will be buried next to his wife in Helena, MT.

