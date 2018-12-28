VERMILLION | Barrett Wade Haukaas, 43 years old, passed peacefully to the spirit world after a long illness on Dec. 26, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. He lived in Vermillion and is survived by his partner, Kally Johnson. They were high school sweethearts and shared 27 years together. He was a cherished part of Kally’s family and is survived by Kally’s parents, Neil and Lynette Melby, as well as brothers, Thad Johnson, Jeremy (Heather) Johnson, and sisters, Kenna (Kevin) Kennedy, Elly (Bennet) Johnson, plus nieces, Maddy, Samantha, and Ashlyn, and nephew, Hendrix. They will all miss Uncle Barrett and his sense of humor and sarcasm.
Born in Vermillion and a citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Oyate, Barrett is the beloved son of Donna Haukaas of Sturgis, and older brother to Lloyd (Becky) Joseph of Watertown, and uncle to David. He will be deeply missed by them, his grandmother, Martha Lambert Haukaas and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Barrett remembers going to the Episcopalian church with his grandmother as some of the happiest memories of his childhood.
Relatives preceding Barrett to the spirit world include his father, Wilfred Keith Joseph and his beloved grandfather, Lloyd Edward Haukaas.
A Native American service will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 29, prior to the 2:30 p.m. funeral at Hansen Funeral Home, 1120 E. Main St. in Vermillion, with interment at Bluff View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
