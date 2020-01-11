Hauptmeier, Rod

MOORE, Okla. | On Nov. 23, 2019, Rod Hauptmeier, loving father of his two daughters, Ashley and Cherie, and grandfather of Jack and Sonora, passed away at the age of 59 in a car accident in Texas.
Rod was born on Dec. 19, 1959, to Arlynn and Velma (now Siglin) Hauptmeier in Perry, Iowa. Rod graduated from Woodward-Granger High School in 1978. Rod served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 2003 and his MBA from the Nova Southeastern University in 2006. He worked as an electrical engineer for the past 17 years including Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, IA, and most recently at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, OK.
Rod loved spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved being outdoors biking or boating. He had a very kind heart and loved helping others.
Rod was preceded in death by his father, Arlynn Hauptmeier; stepfather, Wesley Siglin; and brother-in-law, Dick Thompson.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Ashley and Kirby Leat, Rapid City, SD, and Cherie and Jeff Lewey, Uvalde,TX; his two grandchildren, Jack and Sonora Lewey; his mother, Velma Siglin, Woodward, IA; three sisters, Karla (Rick) Thompson, Independence, IA, Nancy Thompson (James Tener), Ames, IA, Lisa Jones (Paul Renwanz), Madrid, IA; as well as two nephews; four nieces; and his former spouse, Christie Hauptmeier.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Reiman Gardens Butterfly Pavilion, Iowa State University in Ames, IA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a favorite book for Rod's grandchildren. A bench will be designated in his memory in Woodward, IA.
