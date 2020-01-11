Hauptmeier, Rod

MOORE, Okla. | On Nov. 23, 2019, Rod Hauptmeier, loving father of his two daughters, Ashley and Cherie, and grandfather of Jack and Sonora, passed away at the age of 59 in a car accident in Texas.

Rod was born on Dec. 19, 1959, to Arlynn and Velma (now Siglin) Hauptmeier in Perry, Iowa. Rod graduated from Woodward-Granger High School in 1978. Rod served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 2003 and his MBA from the Nova Southeastern University in 2006. He worked as an electrical engineer for the past 17 years including Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, IA, and most recently at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, OK.

Rod loved spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved being outdoors biking or boating. He had a very kind heart and loved helping others.

Rod was preceded in death by his father, Arlynn Hauptmeier; stepfather, Wesley Siglin; and brother-in-law, Dick Thompson.