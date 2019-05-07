RAPID CITY | Gary Haven, 67, passed away May 3, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Gary worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for 35 years. The last 27 years Gary and his business partner, Barry Jones, had a two-man corporation and contracted with Black Hills Regional Eye Institute. Gary retired in June 2018. He loved the people there, which made going to work a joy. His sense of humor and his sense of responsibility were well respected by his coworkers.
Gary’s passions were biking, running, and trail maintenance and advocacy. His other passion was music. He played a mean banjo and could pick a guitar like no other. He participated in local bluegrass jams. Gary made many wonderful friends with these passions and talents that served him well. Gary was a participant in “Primal Quest Adventure Race” in 2009 and was very proud that his home team of four was able to complete the 600-mile adventure.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceding Gary in death was his son Scott, brothers Don and Dee, and mother Louise.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 44 years; son Colin; father Joseph Richard; sister Gloria; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, and nephews.
Gary will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Front Porch Coalition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.