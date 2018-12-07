Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Jean E. Hawthorne, 97, died Nov. 29, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Hawthorne, Jean E.
