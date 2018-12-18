RAPID CITY | Jean E. Hawthorne, 97, died Thursday, Nov, 29, 2018, at her home at Westhills Village.
She was born Aug. 28, 1921, in Chester, Pennsylvania, the middle child of five, to Louise (Wilke) and Joseph Goodbarn. She grew up in Humboldt. Jean graduated from Sioux Falls College with a two-year teaching certificate and moved to Fairburn, where she taught the middle grades. It was in the little town of Fairburn where Jean met and fell in love with Stan Hawthorne. They were married on Nov. 21, 1943. Stan was always an avid fisherman and hunter, and Jean often told how she had to wait until elk season was over before the wedding could take place. After Stan completed his WWII service in the Army Air Force, they settled in Rapid City. Together, Stan and Jean built and lived in four homes in Rapid City.
After Jean attended Black Hills State College and earned her bachelor's degree in education, she taught for over 20 years in the Rapid City school system. She especially enjoyed teaching fourth and fifth grades. Because she had earned a reputation as a caring and successful educator, Rapid City school administrators would often request that their children be placed in Jean's classrooms.
Both Jean and Stan loved to travel and took many family vacations around the United States. Jean and Stan went to Alaska several times. After their retirement, they spent several years traveling and living in their RV all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. They also traveled to Australia and New Zealand. Jean especially enjoyed her trips to Europe where she could always find a museum to appreciate and learn more about fine art. She had a lifelong curiosity for meeting new people and she always enjoyed new and different experiences.
The whole family enjoyed many camping and fishing trips in the Black Hills, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all continue to enjoy the outdoors.
Stan and Jean loved activities they could do together — especially square dancing and golf. Both of them were proud to have achieved trophies for holes-in-one. She was an artist in several crafts — hardanger, painting Easter eggs, crocheting and quilting. For 18 years, Jean and Stan spent their winter months at their home in Apache Junction, Arizona, and in 2005 made their home at Westhills Village. Jean enjoyed games with friends at Westhills, especially bridge and 500, and she was proud of being competitive. She was an active member of AAUW, South Canyon Lutheran Church, and Beta Sigma Phi sorority, an organization dedicated to the social, cultural, and civic enrichment of its members.
Jean and Stan enjoyed a wonderful partnership in their marriage, which lasted more than 73 years. Stan passed away in September 2017. She always liked to have family close by, and was very pleased that all of her immediate family were with her in Rapid City for the recent Thanksgiving celebration.
Jean's family wants to thank her wonderful friends and the caring staff at Westhills Village for all of their contributions to her rich life.
Jean is survived by one sister, Gail Hunter; her children, Neil, Anchorage, Alaska, Patricia (Craig), Apache Junction, Arizona, and Steven (Joan), Grand Forks, North Dakota; grandchildren, Matthew Hawthorne, Kara Hawthorne, Cable Green, Cullen Green, and Cameron Green; and great-grandsons, Nate Green and Casey Green.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. A light lunch will be served at the church following the service. Inurnment of her ashes will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, where she will be laid to rest with Stan.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rapid City Club for Boys, one of Jean's favorite charities. Condolence cards can be sent to Patricia (Hawthorne) Green, 3400 S. Ironwood Drive #272, Apache Junction, AZ 85120.
Jean's online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
