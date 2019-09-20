{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Delores M. Hayes, 79, died Sept. 18, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with Wake service at 6 p.m., followed by an all night Wake on Sept. 23, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments