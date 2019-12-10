FORT SMITH, Ark. | James Michael “Jim” Hayes, 82, passed away in his home on Nov. 29, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd E. Hayes and Mary B. Hayes; and siblings, Harold L. Hayes and Helen A. Williams.
Jim was born April 26, 1937 in Pierre, SD. At a young age, his family moved to Rapid City, SD, where he was active in sports and organizations while hunting, fishing, and hiking the Black Hills. He married his high school sweetheart LaVonne Charlton, his wife of 62 years. After graduating from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1959 with an Engineering degree, Jim accepted a position with General Electric Manufacturing Management Training Program. Over the next eight years, the family lived in Cincinnati, OH; Schenectady, NY; Marblehead, MA; and Fort Wayne, IN, eventually settling in Siloam Springs, AR. While raising their four children, Jim worked as Plant Manager of Franklin Electric spending a year in Little Rock before moving to Fort Smith where he served as Plant Manager of Baldor Electric. Jim incorporated his professional knowledge into a management book entitled “There Must be a Message Here Someplace.”
Over the years, Jim enjoyed the company of many dear friends and family golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling, reading or simply sitting in the sunshine. He visited every state in the U.S. with the exception of Idaho and Oregon.
Jim is survived by his wife, LaVonne Hayes of Fort Smith; brother, Tom (Kathy) Hayes of Hudson, WI; children, Mike (Janette) Hayes of Siloam Springs, Jeff (Lora) Hayes of Fayetteville, Julie (Mark) Fly of Nashville, TN, and David (Angela) Hayes of Rockingham, VA; as well as 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitations with the family will be held Friday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m. CST in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, Siloam Springs; and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Narthex of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or to First United Methodist Church, 325 East Twin Springs St., Siloam Springs, AR 72761.
