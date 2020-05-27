Hays, Joseph L.
RAPID CITY | Joseph Lee Hays, 19, died May 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with 7:30 p.m. prayer services on Thursday, May 28, at Bible Christian Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at the church. Burial will follow at Elk Vale Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

