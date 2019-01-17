Try 1 month for 99¢

WINNER | Dorothy Hazuka, 93, died Jan. 14, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Jan. 21, at Mason Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, at United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery. 

Celebrate
the life of: Hazuka, Dorothy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments