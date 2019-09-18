SAN JOSE, Calif. | On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, Todd Darrin Heathershaw, 55, passed away in San Francisco and went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Todd was born on June 24, 1964, in Kadoka, SD, to Ronald and Roberta Heathershaw. Todd earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University. Todd was employed by Medtronic in Tempe, AZ, for over 20 years as a Principal Design Engineer and was awarded seven patents for his inventions in Pacing and Neurostimulation. Todd was employed by Apple, Inc. in Cupertino, CA, as an Electrical Engineer until his death and was awarded one patent for battery management.
Todd was known for his infectious smile, sense of humor, intellect, generosity and humility. Todd was an engineer by profession, and was an adventurer and a student for life. Todd loved learning and had an insatiable curiosity and sense of wonder. Todd loved exploring the world whether that be the Badlands of South Dakota, the forests of California, the ruins in Mexico, the old cities of Europe, the Islands of the Caribbean or the coastal cities of Asia. Todd immersed himself in the people, history, language, and culture. When he could not travel, he would discover through books. Todd was drawn to the outdoors. He loved to hike the nearby mountains, ski with friends, and sail the open ocean.
Todd loved his family. Todd and Lori were married 24 years and created an amazing life together full of beautiful moments. Todd loved his children Jordan, Chelsea, and Cole with his whole heart. He actively participated in their education, sporting events, and activities. Todd's guidance will leave an everlasting legacy.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Ron Heathershaw and grandparents, Charles and Verna Pourier Heathershaw, Don Lytle, and Zohy Amiotte Wieser.
Todd is survived by his wife, Lori Pepin Heathershaw, San Jose; children, Jordan (Katie) Bednarz, Tacoma, WA, Chelsea (Andres) Bednarz Rossini, Phoenix, AZ, and Cole Heathershaw, Redmond, WA; grandson, Grayson Rossini; mother, Bobby Lytle Crawford and husband Robert, Rapid City, SD; brother, Marty (Doe) Heathershaw, Morongo Valley, CA; sister, Ronda Heathershaw Wilson, Wall, SD; in-laws, William and Jerry Pepin, Lubbock, TX; sisters-in-law, Suzanne (Mark) Pepin Cunningham, Dallas, TX, Cyndi (Mitch) Pepin Morgan, Lubbock, TX and Jennifer Pepin Searls, Frisco, TX; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Cathedral Hall.
