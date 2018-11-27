Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Marsha Isabelle Heaton died Nov. 22, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the funeral chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Whitewood Cemetery.

Heaton, Marsha I.
