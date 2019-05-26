SPEARFISH | Loretta Jo (Cooley) Heck, 70, passed with grace on May 21, 2019.
Jo was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Spearfish to Clyde “Bunck” and Carmen Cooley. Jo grew up in Spearfish where she discovered her love for music, excelling at the piano. Jo graduated Spearfish High School in 1966. She was an honor roll student and participated in Declamation, Student Council, Pep Club Officer, Thespian Society, French Club President, Student Receptionist, and even a Pom-pom Girl.
Jo attended Black Hills State in the Fall of 1966. She continued her love for drama, participating in several play productions and worked in many offices including the Presidents. March of 1967 changed her life forever as she caught John Heck’s eye and they never looked back.
John and Jo married August 26, 1967. John accepted a teaching position and they moved to Selby, SD, in August 1968. Jo coached the Selby Declamation team, making it to Pierre and winning State. Fall of 1969 they moved to Herreid, SD, where Jo was very active in the Jaycee’s and Firemen’s Auxiliary.
John and Jo moved back to Spearfish in 1976, where Jo finished her college education, graduating Black Hills State as a Business Major with Minors in French and Theatre. She started her 20-year career with the local newspaper, The Prospector, eventually retiring as the Production Manager.
Jo was a founding member of The Heck Trio, which included her husband, John (Ugly John), guitar and vocals, Bill Robinson (Average) on drums, and Jo (Good Looking) played the bass guitar, keyboards and back-up vocals. They played in many bars and lounges, most notably The Rancher in St. Onge. The Heck Trio’s final performance was in December 1984.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon retiring from the newspaper, Jo went to work with John in the family business at Black Hills Painting, taking care of the bookkeeping. John and Jo started a new business venture with Clair Donovan opening up the Stadium Sports Grill. Black Hills Painting was sold, and Jo became the full-time bookkeeper for The Stadium and Scoreboard Lounge.
John and Jo had many traveling adventures and loved to go on cruises and see the kids and grandkids. Jo lived a fulfilled life — she was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandma, aunt and friend. Through all her life experiences, Jo exemplified a quick wit, hard work, kindness, sweetness and most of all strength. Jo will be in our hearts forever.
Jo is survived by her husband, John Heck; daughter, Jaci (GJ) Koehler; son, Joel (Tempe Malena) Heck; sister, Rita (Keith) Dennis; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde “Bunck” & Carmen Cooley; and son, Jared John Heck.
A Graveside dedication will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3-6 p.m. at the Stadium Sports Grill, Spearfish.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Louise Smock Scholarship at BHSU.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.