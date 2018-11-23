FORT WORTH, Texas | Nancy (Hoffman) Heckel passed away peacefully on November 17, 2018, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. She was 70 years old. Nancy was born April 1, 1948, in Deadwood, SD, to Earl and Joyce (Woodsum) Hoffman. During her childhood in the Black Hills of South Dakota, she attended grade school in Central City and Deadwood, graduating in 1966 from Deadwood High School.
Nancy was married to John Hight and to that union two children were born, David and Kathy. Nancy worked several jobs around the Lead-Deadwood area. She met and married Gerald Heckel in 1989 and then moved to Rapid City, SD. She worked at Black Hills Federal Credit Union for several years, forming many lifelong relationships there before retiring to devote more time to family. In the fall of 2011, she decided to move to Texas to be closer to David, his wife, and her two grandsons.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, David (Amy) Hight, Fort Worth; Kathy, Rapid City; her brother, John (Charito) Hoffman,CA; her sister, Deb (Todd) Gustafson, Spearfish; nieces, Melisa (Clint) Miller, Gillette, WY, Lindsey (Arianna) Tinnell, Spearfish, and Lauren (Justin) Sense, Bowman, ND; her grandchildren, Joshua and Kevin Hight, TX, Katie Oden, AR, Kayla Coposky KY; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Kelli, and Michael, AR; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Heckel, mother, father, and grandparents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Deadwood.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com or fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
