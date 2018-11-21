Try 3 months for $3

FORT WORTH, Texas | Nancy J. Heckel, 70, died Nov. 17, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, S.D., with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Deadwood, S.D.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D. and Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels of Spearfish, S.D.

Heckel, Nancy J.
