BERESFORD | Leon Hedeen, 72, died Sept. 24, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 30, at Wass Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Events

Sep 30
Prayer Service
Monday, September 30, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Oct 1
Memorial
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
9:00AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
101 S 5th Street
Beresford, SD 57004
