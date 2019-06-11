{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Robert Eugene Hedge, 59, died June 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 13, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on June 14, at the Rochford Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Lawn Cemetery in Lead.

